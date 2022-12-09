Potter County officials: 2 facing multiple charges after deputies find drugs and firearm in home
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have arrested two suspects after finding drugs and a firearm in a home at S Lincoln Street.
According to officials, deputies have arrested two suspects today after using a warrant to search the home.
During the search, deputies found cocaine, along with MDMA. Deputies also found a firearm in the home.
25-year-old Julian Loera and 23-year-old Abril Gonzalez Perez were transported to the Potter County Detention Center.
They are both facing charges of possession of a firearm by felon and abandonment or endanger of a child.
The investigation is ongoing.
