Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle

The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is a free online resource that combines resources for mental and behavioral health in one place.

With added holiday stress, a Panhandle Behavioral Health coordinator gave details about “the front door” of accessing mental health help.

“It can be a lonely speck time for a lot of folks. There’s a lot of things going on. There’s a lot of stresses with shopping or gift giving or whether you are invited to parties you don’t want to go to or whatever the case may be,” said Lytton St. Stephen, program officer at Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance.

The online guide can also be personalized to help users better access mental health resources that fit their needs.

“Once you find resources that you think are helpful for you, you can save them and then it’ll be in your account so you can constantly kind of go back and create your own personalized resource guide,” said Stephen.

Stephen says though the holidays are full of joy, many still suffer and for those who do, this is just one more way for them to combat seasonal mental health issues.

“I think this is especially a time when people need to, it’s good to be kind of aware of the vulnerabilities that we all have in those very different areas,” Stephens said.

The guide is available online for free and is updated frequently with new resources in the Panhandle.

“If you’re not sure where resources are, you can do a google search and that’s going to take you kind of everywhere. It’s nice as at the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance has created the Panhandle Mental Health Guide, which then you can go there and then you can see what’s available in our area and in the upper 27 counties,” said Stephen.

To access the guide, click here.

