By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We’ve had a pretty cloudy day today, and for some of you, a little rain too! Looking ahead to the rest of our Friday, skies will clear somewhat in the overnight hours, leading to cooler temperatures up north, warmer down to the south. Rain chances will dry up for all but a few of us, but in the southeasternmost counties, some showers could be expected through tomorrow morning, but expect impacts to be minimal. For Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see mostly clear skies, 50s for Saturday, 60s by Sunday. Winds and drier conditions pick up on Monday, prompting some fire danger concerns. All the while, some rain could pop up in the east Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

