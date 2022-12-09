Holiday event to benefit Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A holiday event will benefit the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico next week in Clovis.

The event, Christmas at Greene Acres Park, is on Monday at 6:00 p.m.

The community can join Santa Claus and the city of Clovis mayor for a tree lighting and holiday celebrations.

During the holiday activities, the foodbank will also be there to college donations to restock their shelves for the holiday.

The Clovis Community Choir will sing Christmas songs, and there will be free hot chocolate and goodies.

Santa will also be on a fire truck, where the community can take pictures with him.

