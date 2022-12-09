Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Holiday event to benefit Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico in Clovis

Source: Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico
Source: Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A holiday event will benefit the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico next week in Clovis.

The event, Christmas at Greene Acres Park, is on Monday at 6:00 p.m.

The community can join Santa Claus and the city of Clovis mayor for a tree lighting and holiday celebrations.

During the holiday activities, the foodbank will also be there to college donations to restock their shelves for the holiday.

The Clovis Community Choir will sing Christmas songs, and there will be free hot chocolate and goodies.

Santa will also be on a fire truck, where the community can take pictures with him.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson County officials are investigating a crash that left three teen sisters dead.
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Students find secret recording device in Seagraves’ locker room
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

The Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union said today local school bus drivers and...
Amarillo school bus drivers and monitors join Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend.
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Road Warriors
Traveling wrestling competition for children coming to Amarillo on Saturday
The city of Portales is updating its comprehensive plan is asking for the public’s input.
City of Portales asking for public’s input on updating comprehensive plan