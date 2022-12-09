Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game

(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday.

Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured.

Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2 p.m. on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County three miles south of Santo.

Troopers said the driver of an 18-wheeler, Jon Coffey, 64, of Durant, Okla. possibly suffered a medical episode that resulted in him traveling the wrong way when it struck a charter bus transporting students, staff and faculty from Gunter ISD traveling to Abilene for Friday night’s playoff football game.

Coffey was taken to a local hospital, his condition unknown.

The bus driver, Taliah Mims, 41, of Mansfield was taken to a Fort Worth hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Troopers said none of the 32 passenger on board the bus were injured.

All students have been placed on other buses and are on the way to Abilene, Gunter ISD said. The charter bus company will have another bus sent to Abilene to bring the kids home.

Gunter is scheduled to play Canadian in a state semifinal matchup Friday at 6 p.m. in Abilene.

