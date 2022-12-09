Who's Hiring?
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend.

The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20.

The second event will be a Brunch with the Grinch.

This will be Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with admission also set at $20.

The brunch will feature crafts, games and food based on Doctor Seuss’s Characters.

