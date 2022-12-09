Who's Hiring?
Donate to Together We Can while grocery shopping this weekend

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, but you still have a chance to give.

Scan tags will be available at United stores for monetary donations through the weekend.

“We’ll still collect donations on Saturday and Sunday,” said Matt Edwards, store director of Market Street. “If you have forgotten or maybe you haven’t had a chance to go buy one of your local stores and make that donation, you could still do that over the weekend.”

The cashier will ask ‘Would you like to make a donation to the High Plains Food Bank?’ and will scan a barcode to make a donation at the checkout. You can round up or choose your donation amount.

“The scan tag is a vehicle that we use for our customers to make a donation to the food bank,” said Edwards. “It’s just another way that we try to make it very easy to collect money for the food bank.”

To make a donation visit any United, Amigos, and Market Street store across the Texas Panhandle.

“In any of the Panhandle stores you can make a donation, and we’d really want to make it easy for you, and I mean there are cities that are out there where the food bank services those cities,” said Edwards.

There are 17 stores across the Panhandle participating with the scan tags.

“We don’t come to these towns to tear down. We come to build up, and part of building up is giving back to the community, and so it’s just a core principle,” said Edwards. “It’s something that we do that is doing the right thing and giving back to the communities that we live in and we operate in.”

To donate online, click here.

