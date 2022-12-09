Who's Hiring?
City of Portales asking for public’s input on updating comprehensive plan

The city of Portales is updating its comprehensive plan is asking for the public’s input.
The city of Portales is updating its comprehensive plan is asking for the public's input.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The city of Portales is updating its comprehensive plan and is asking for the public’s input.

Members of the community will be able to express their input through an online survey.

According to the release, the purpose of the survey will be to better understand the hopes and priorities that residents, students, families, and local business owners have for the community.

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, Dec. 30.

To get to the survey, click here.

