Canadian preparing for matchup with Gunter in state semifinal for sixth time in seven years

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is only one panhandle football team left in the postseason: The Canadian Wildcats.

The Wildcats travel to Abilene on Friday for a matchup with Gunter for the right to head to the state title game at AT&T Stadium. The two teams have faced off five times in the last six years in the playoffs and Canadian head coach Chris Koetting knows these teams are all too used to this matchup.

“In 2020, we beat them handily.” Koetting said. “They’re not scared of us, and we’re not scared of them. It’s going to be one of those games where whoever executes the best and who’s the toughest team.”

Stick with NewsChannel10 for more coverage of the matchup.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

