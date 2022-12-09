Who's Hiring?
Amarillo school bus drivers and monitors join Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union

The Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union said today local school bus drivers and monitors have voted to join the union.(WABI)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union said today local school bus drivers and monitors have voted to join the union.

The work for First Student, a national company that provides transportation for Amarillo ISD students.

A news release says some issues that need to be addressed include seniority, medical benefits and holiday pay.

“I’m excited that we’ll get to address things like seniority, medical benefits, holiday pay and much more,” said Driver Johnny Turner. “The message I have for other workers who are thinking about forming their union is they should engage in this fight and do all that they can - not only to help us or themselves, but to help everyone. Especially our children, the citizens of tomorrow.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

