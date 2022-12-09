Amarillo Bombers host signing event ahead of first game of the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The FC Amarillo Bombers held a special signing event in town to celebrate the beginning of their season.

The event showcased players both returning and new to celebrate as they prepare for the upcoming season. Club owner Dr. James Parker is ready for another fun season.

“This is definitely a passion project.” Dr. Parker said. It’s for the community. I’ve always been a huge soccer fan. Getting to meet a bunch of the players here in town, getting to create something for our community, utilizing local players. Certainly, we have players from out of town and even out of the state.

Dr. Parker is hoping the team can showcase their talent to Amarillo and accomplish something special this season.

“There’s five teams in the division including us. Past that, then they’ll be a playoff that includes teams from around the country.”

The bombers season starts on December 17th, but the home opener doesn’t come until January 20th.

