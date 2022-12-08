Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting guided hike on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a guided hike this Saturday.

The hike will be led by a Texas Master Naturalist, who will educate hikers about the area and its geology, plants, and animals.

The hike is about two miles long and will take one hour up to an hour and a half.

Hikers are asked to bring their own water.

