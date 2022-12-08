Warming and Clearing Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be much calmer than yesterday, with lots of sunshine to go around and highs building into the lower 60′s. Some clouds look to build in late tonight with lows dropping into the low 30′s, with shower chances maybe returning for tomorrow afternoon. This looks to be similar to what we saw yesterday, with the most numerous showers staying toward the southeast. If this scenario does play out, temperatures won’t be able to warm all that much, maybe staying in the 50′s.

