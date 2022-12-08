TxDOT crews working on traffic switch US 87 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on a traffic switch starting today, Dec. 8, on US 87/US 287 in Moore County.

The Phase 2 construction area begins at Walmart and runs north to 14th Street in Dumas. Crews will need to close the two front driveways to Walmart.

Drivers needing access should use the 19th Street driveway.

The project is expected to continue through May 2024, includes concrete paving, storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, signing, and striping.

Sidewalks will also be included on both sides for pedestrians and the existing on-street parking in town will remain.

