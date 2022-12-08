‘They helped me a lot’: Donations to ‘Together We Can’ help families around the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - CCS Connect Community Services will benefit from this year’s Together We Can Food and Fund Drive.

The pantry in Fritch serves 80 families twice a month.

“It’s shocking for you to see how many people do need help and the people that just appreciate it,” said Regina Austin, secretary of CCS Connect Community Services. “When they’re coming up and giving you a hug and you know them by their name, they’re like family members.”

Your donation to the Together We Can Food and Fund Drive will serve these families Debra Cooper’s in the Panhandle. Her husband passed away last Valentine’s Day and CCS Connect Community Services helped her through it.

“It took me two or three days to get the nerve to come here, of course, I was crying and they helped me calm myself down and everything they helped me fill out paperwork because I was a nervous wreck and they helped me a lot,” said Cooper, client of CCS Connect Community Services.

Cooper says because of CCS Connect Community Services she doesn’t have to worry about where her next meal comes from.

This year, supply shortages and inflation have caused an increased need for the pantry.

“We had a young couple come in and sign up just last month before Thanksgiving and they were so appreciative because they weren’t going to have a Thanksgiving meal without us, and you don’t know that that need is there until you’re here and you’re giving your hours and your time,” said Missy Keener, director of CCS Connect Community Services.

