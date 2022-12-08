Randall Raiders softball star Berkley Browder signs letter of intent with Lubbock Christian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders celebrated softball star Berkely Browder this week as she signed her letter of intent to join Lubbock Christian University next fall.

The Raiders softball star made her commitment official next to the softball field at Randall on Tuesday. Browder highlighted her love of the campus as one of the major reasons why she chose to commit to Lubbock Christian. This comes as the team gets set to start preparation for the season as early as next month.

“I did not sleep at all last night.” Browder said on the day of her signing. “I could not concentrate at school today. I was just so excited and I had people texting me all week... It was just the best feeling ever.”

“It’s a ton of hard work and she busted her booty day in and day out.” Browder’s former softball coach Mallory Hill said on what it took for Browder to land the offer. “She put in so many hours outside of practice. We can only work with them so much, but she really worked hard and I’m so proud of how much work she put in and this is where she’s gotten today and I’m just so excited to watch her play and continue her career.”

Browder was a first-team All-District pitcher for the Raiders last season and is expecting to carry another big workload in her senior year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.