Rainy start, but quiet weekend ahead

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
It’s been a windy Thursday so far, but hope for calmer winds is on the way! As the sun goes down, winds will drop into the 5-10 mph range. A very weak cold front will push through tonight, dropping overnight lows into the 30 degree range. Winds will take a southeasterly turn tomorrow, which will help funnel more moisture into the area, which will in turn increase our cloud cover and limit daytime heating, putting highs in the 50s. In terms of rain chances, we’re watching the southeastern corner of the area again in the afternoon, however data suggests this will be a very scattered and light rain that we can expect, so don’t expect a drought buster here. For the weekend, we’ll dry out and calm down, temperatures will hover around normal (53°).

