New animal management and welfare outreach coordinator to focus on the youth

SOURCE: Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has a new outreach coordinator who will be focusing on teaching the younger generations about positive pet ownership responsibilities.

The hope is it will lower the extreme high volume of pets in the shelter and those who are put down.

“Again, we’re very excited about partnering with our younger generation the positive effects of micro chipping your pets, spaying and neutering your pets so that long-term going forward that we just positively affect the pet status that we have here in Amarillo,” said Aaron Tudeyk, outreach manager, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

For the remainder of the month, the pet shelter is having a special for adoptions educating the youth spreading awareness about how pets are not just Christmas presents — they are a lifelong commitment.

