Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County

Hutchinson County officials are investigating a crash that left three teen sisters dead.
Hutchinson County officials are investigating a crash that left three teen sisters dead.(None)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a fatal crash involving three teen sisters.

Last night at around 7:20 p.m., officials were called to a single car rollover on FM 1319, between Sanford and Highway 136.

Officials do not know the cause of the accident at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be given once it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Students find secret recording device in Seagraves’ locker room
Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave.
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 

Latest News

The Amarillo Civic Center has temporarily closed sections due to a failed original cast iron...
Amarillo Civic Center closing sections due to sewer line failure
Amarillo College
Amarillo College 1 of 3 colleges to receive Texas Pathways RODEO award
Lone Star Ballet
Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Students find secret recording device in Seagraves’ locker room