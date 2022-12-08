Furry friends invited to take pictures with Santa Paws
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Furry friends can take pictures with Santa Paws this weekend.
The event, a fundraiser for Amarillo SPCA, is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, 5807 S.W. 45th Ave.
Pictures are $10. Family members are also welcome to get in the picture.
SPCA, a nonprofit organization, cares for about 100 dogs and puppies and 40 cats and kittens.
