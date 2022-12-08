Who's Hiring?
Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say

A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting. (Source: WJXT, family photos, CNN)
By Marilyn Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

He survived with serious injuries, but sadly, a 13-year-old boy died in the shooting.

Police in Jacksonville said the teen was killed moments after leaving a football tryout. In total, five people were in the car: the 13-year-old, the coach, an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured, a 14-year-old boy who was uninjured, and a 15-year-old boy who was uninjured.

The boy who died was identified as Prince Holland.

Police said the 21-year-old coach, who was driving, tried to shield the players as bullets rang out.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the drive-by shooting. The coach, who is awake and alert in the hospital, told police he doesn’t know who shot him.

Investigators are working with the surviving teens to try to piece the puzzle together. They are also looking at evidence from the scene, such as shell casings and surveillance video.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

