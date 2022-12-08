Who's Hiring?
Dalhart first responders seeking donations for new emergency response building

dalhart emergency response building
dalhart emergency response building(none)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart first responders have partnered together to raise funds for their new emergency response building.

The new emergency response building will allow much needed space for all the Dalhart fire, AMR, and police staff.

“We’re busting out the seams, there’s not much room for storage. My trucks here in the bays we barely get them in here. Its a tight fit back there,” said Dalhart Fire Department Chief Mario Garcia.

Currently the three entities are in separate buildings, some of which are much older and cost more to keep up-to-date.

The new building has already been purchased through COVID-19 funds, but the first responders are needing an additional $3 million through donations to finish the build.

Chief Garcia says if they can raise funds through donations, it will put less stress on the residents of Dalhart.

“We were trying to not put that kind of a weight on taxpayers and see if we can get some help. Gifts through businesses, individuals to get this thing done,” said Chief Garcia

The Dalhart emergency response building is a project that was started two years ago.

“This project was started by our late Chief Curtis Brown. This was something that he had worked tirelessly for a long time to get this thing going. We want to finish what he started, honor him by completing his project,” said Chief Garcia.

Construction on the new building is expected to begin in late spring of next year and scheduled to moved into in 2024.

