Clovis police investigating after armed juveniles rob 3 Allsup’s for alcohol last night

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police said they are investigating after armed juveniles robbed three Allsup’s convenience stores last night.

Clovis Police Department said between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, they were told about three thefts that took place at three different Allsup’s convenience stores.

Police were told that two juveniles stole alcohol from an Allsup’s, located at 301 N. Prince. As they were leaving the store, one of the juveniles shot a firearm in the parking lot at a dog that was barking.

A second call came in from a homeowner about two gunshots and a person yelling “hurry and get in the car” in the area of the Allsup’s at 1401 N. Norris St.

An employee at Allsup’s told police that two juveniles stole alcohol from the store. The employee did not hear gunshots and was not threatened while the juveniles were stealing. Officers found broken glass bottles in the store parking lot, but did not find any bullet casings.

Police then received a third call about a robbery and gunshots.

An employee at the Allsup’s , located at 1020 Mitchell St., told police that a juvenile male stole two 12 packs of alcohol.

As the employee confronted the juvenile, he was hit with one of the 12 packs by the juvenile. A second juvenile pointed a small silver handgun at the employee and said “let go of my brother,” police said. They then left.

Clovis police is asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact them at (575) 769-1921.

