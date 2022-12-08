Clearing Out

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm that brought rain to the southern half of the Panhandle pulls away on Thursday. Clearing will be from west to east through the morning. West winds will pick up midday, with some gusts near 30 mile per hour. Friday there is a small chance for a few showers, mainly across the southern part of the region. Another round of cold air arrives by the middle of next week with highs in the 30s.

