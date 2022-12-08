Casey Anthony opens up about daughter’s death

(CNN) - It has been over a decade since Casey Anthony was acquitted after being charged with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony.

Anthony never testified during her trial, but she is speaking on camera for the first time publicly in a new documentary.

“The only person in this world that matters to me still is my daughter, but I’m still defending the fact I didn’t hurt her,” she said.

Fourteen years after her daughter disappeared, Anthony says she still misses her.

In the new docuseries on Peacock titled, “Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies,” Anthony shares for the first time on camera her own theory about what happened to her daughter, Caylee.

Anthony said she took a nap with her daughter on that last day and woke up to her father holding Caylee in her arms.

“She’s soaking wet. I can see him standing there with her, and he handed her to me and telling me that it’s my fault,” she said.

Anthony said her father took Caylee after that, and she does not know what happened next.

Five months after Caylee was reported missing, her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area about half a mile from the family’s home.

She had duct tape over her mouth and was inside a laundry bag and garbage bags.

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder, lying to investigators and other charges.

At her trial in 2011, Anthony’s defense team claimed the little girl drowned in the family’s pool, and the accidental drowning spiraled out of control with Anthony and her dad covering up Caylee’s death, but in the new docuseries, Anthony puts the blame squarely on her father, suggesting Caylee died on his watch.

“I know people are going to question why didn’t I make a phone call, why didn’t I call 911? I have to live with that knowing I failed to protect my child,” she said.

For 31 days, Anthony kept quiet.

“During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was alive. My father kept telling me she was OK,“ she said.

When Anthony’s mother finally called 911 to report Caylee missing, Anthony said the girl’s nanny had taken her.

It turns out that nanny never existed, which Anthony admits in the documentary.

In the docuseries, Anthony says she was lying to protect her father as she had been taught to do, following what she claims were years of sexual abuse by him beginning at age 8.

“My father was holding me down and raping me. It happened again and again and again. It was like I was brainwashed, and it wasn’t until much later that I started to realize why,” she said.

At her trial, her father, George Anthony, denied abusing his daughter or having anything to do with Caylee’s death.

Peacock says he turned down an offer to appear on their program.

After more than 100 witnesses at her trial, Casey Anthony was found not guilty of murder, but she was convicted of providing false information to police.

She was freed shortly afterward due to the time that she spent in jail awaiting trial.

Anthony said she will always wonder what really happened to Caylee.

“I don’t know if it would be better to know or just keep not knowing because I don’t know what the truth is. All I know is that something happened,” she said.

Anthony is working for the private investigations firm owned by one of the lead investigators in her defense team, Patrick McKenna.

