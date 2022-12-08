Who's Hiring?
Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week

The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting it’s Christmas Lights display this evening.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting it’s Christmas Lights display this evening.

The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Amarillo downtown Lions Club will also be on site every night giving out candy and accepting cash or new and used eye glasses donations.

The displays will remain open through Monday Dec. 26.

