Another Chance Home hosting holiday event this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance Home is hosting a Come Home for Christmas holiday event this Saturday.

The holiday event runs 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 at 209 S. Jackson.

The event is free, and will include Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, photos with Santa Claus, and live Christmas caroling.

There will also be food, drinks and taco trucks.

For more details, call (806) 372-3344 or visit www.anotherchancehouse.org

