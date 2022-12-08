Who's Hiring?
Another Chance Home hosting holiday event this Saturday

Another Chance Home
Another Chance Home(Another Chance Home)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance Home is hosting a Come Home for Christmas holiday event this Saturday.

The holiday event runs 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 at 209 S. Jackson.

The event is free, and will include Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, photos with Santa Claus, and live Christmas caroling.

There will also be food, drinks and taco trucks.

For more details, call (806) 372-3344 or visit www.anotherchancehouse.org

