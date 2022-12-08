Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person.
According to the release, 21-year-old Joseph Gibbs Jr. is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery, and Randall County Sherriff’s Office for assault of a pregnant person.
Gibbs is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
He has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information about Gibbs’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.
