Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person.

According to the release, 21-year-old Joseph Gibbs Jr. is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery, and Randall County Sherriff’s Office for assault of a pregnant person.

Gibbs is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Gibbs’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

