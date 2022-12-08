Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health

FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.(Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)
By KVVU staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Aerosmith announced Thursday that the group would be canceling its final two shows of the year in Las Vegas because of concerns over singer Steven Tyler’s health.

In a social media post, the group said: “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”

Aerosmith had already canceled performances last Friday and Monday.

In announcing the Friday cancellation, the group said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery” for the show on Monday night.

Aerosmith later announced they were canceling Monday’s performance on the advice of Tyler’s doctor.

The group has been playing in Las Vegas in residency since September.

In May, Aerosmith announced that Tyler voluntarily entered a treatment program for substance abuse after relapsing.

The band canceled the first set of its Las Vegas residency dates in June and July while Tyler focused “on his recovery and well-being.”

Aerosmith said tickets purchased through Ticketmaster would be automatically refunded. All other refunds are available at the point of purchase, the group said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hutchinson County officials are investigating a crash that left three teen sisters dead.
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Students find secret recording device in Seagraves’ locker room
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Seven people say they were left stranded at a Greyhound bus stop in Georgia.
Passengers left stranded at Greyhound bus stop: ‘We came out and they were leaving us’
Police said they are investigating after armed juveniles robbed three Allsup’s convenience...
Clovis police investigating after armed juveniles rob 3 Allsup’s for alcohol last night
Ray J. Garcia leaves the Federal Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Garcia,...
Ex-prison warden convicted of sexually abusing inmates
FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former...
Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe