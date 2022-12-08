Who's Hiring?
#2 Amarillo High and #1 Lubbock Monterey to face off on Friday

VIDEO: #2 Amarillo High and #1 Lubbock Monterey to face off on Friday
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s one of the biggest games of the high school basketball season. The #2 ranked Amarillo High Lady Sandies and the #1 ranked Monterey Lady Plainsmen.

The matchup could be a potential playoff preview between the top two teams in 5A. The Sandies come into the game winners of 10 straight with an overall record of 15-1. They just beat Monterey’s district rival in 5th ranked Lubbock Cooper on Tuesday by a final score of 75-43.

Sandies head coach Jeff Williams knows how challenging it will be to play both on the road in the same week.

“A thing that I tell our kids is that this is not the do or die type of situation that a playoff game will be if were fortunate enough to play one of those teams or maybe fortuante enough to play both down the line.” Williams said of Lubbock Cooper and Lubbock Monterey. “This is an opportunity for us to grow as a team. We really don’t schedule easy [opponents]. We play good teams. That’s the only way I know to prepare our kids for a good district run and hopefully a good playoff run.”

Watch live coverage of this game on TPSN with Mike Roden on the call this Friday. Catch the action on NewsChannel10.com or the TPSN app.

