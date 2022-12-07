Xcel Energy employees, contractors raise more than $665,000 for United Way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy employees and contractors raised more than $665,000 for United Way, which is 13 percent more than last year.

An Xcel press release said during the five-week campaign, Texas and New Mexico Xcel workers raised more than $340,000. Employees and contractors raised $77,000 more in donations compared to last year.

The Xcel Energy Foundation matching their contribution with gifts to local United Way organizations.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead healthy, fulfilling lives,” said Brett Carter, Xcel Energy’s executive vice president, group president–Utilities, and chief customer officer. “The generous gifts from our employees, contractors and retirees will help ensure our communities receive shelter, food, job training, medical care and more.”

One of the most successful fundraising activities was a sporting clay competition in Amarillo, which raised nearly $20,000.

