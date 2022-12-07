West Plains Wolves’ Cali Bessent becomes first collegiate signing in school history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The firsts keep on coming for West Plains. Soccer star Cali Bessent is one the first panhandle players to sign a letter of intent this December. But more than that, she’s the first signing in school history for West Plains. Bessant signed her letter of intent to attend Division II school Colorado State University - Pueblo next fall.

“We’re incredibly proud of you.” Bessent’s current soccer coach and former middle school basketball coach Amberlee Gerald said before the signing. “We’re so glad to have you as one of our senior leaders this year and we know that CSU Pueblo is going to be just as blessed as we are.”

“It’s crazy that this many people wanted to come and watch me.” Bessent said. “I didn’t know that this many people would come. We’re a new school and we’ve never had a signing before, so it’s really exciting to be the first signing. I’m excited to show everyone that I can play at the next level and I’ll be good at the next level.”

Bessent heads into the season as one of the few seniors at West Plains at all. Even still, students filled the main hall at West Plains to support Bessent as she made her commitment to CSU Pueblo. Even her club coach Comrod Goulbourne was in attendance for the special moment to say a few words.

“All in all, I know she’s going to be successful.” Goulbourne said. “I’m so excited to see what’s going to happen when she goes over to Colorado. I wish her nothing but success. Thank you for letting me be a small part of you journey. I really appreciate it.”

The West Plains girls soccer team starts it’s season on December 29th against Caprock.

