Watching for Rain

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Cloudy skies this morning will lead to well above normal temperatures to wake up to. However, cloudy skies look to stick around keeping us a little cooler, down in the low 60s for most of the area. The next big thing we’re watching for is the potential for some heavy rain this afternoon going into tonight. A band of rain set up from the southwest to northeast will begin to move in later, and will mainly focus on the southern half of the area, although we could see some showers make it further north. These showers are expected to last well into the overnight hours and could produce a rumble of thunder or two.

After tomorrow, skies clear and we dry out for the rest of the week.

