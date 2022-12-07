Warnock victory brings consequences to the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The majority in the U.S. Senate is one seat bigger for Democrats. After Senator Raphael Warnock’s (D-Georgia) victory over Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election, the 118th Congress will feature slim majorities in the House and Senate. While Democrats already locked up their majority a month ago, this extra victory has consequences.

“51. A slim majority. That is great and we are so happy about it,” said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Schumer was elated following the end of a successful election year for Democrats who were expected to take a beating in the midterm elections but expanded their majority in the Senate while only losing their House majority by a slim margin.

With the extra seat, Democrats will have a majority not just on the Senate floor, but in committees which previously split down party lines. The new makeup will allow for Democrats to push things more easily out of committee, like legislation, administration nominees, and judicial nominees. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Georgia) says it is a great day for her state.

“I am looking forward to what that means for delivering more for the people of Georgia,” said Williams.

Warnock’s victory means Georgia will have two Democratic senators representing them for at least the next four years, when Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) faces reelection.

“We’re a true battleground state and I tell people all the time, Georgia’s not red, Georgia’s not blue, Georgia is periwinkle, and we have to continue to talk to every voter,” said Williams.

Rep. Austin Scott (R-Georgia) says the Senate campaign arm played a big role in Herschel Walker’s loss.

“The (National Republican Senatorial Committee) did a horrible job, horrible job of identifying just how far to the left Raphael Warnock is,” said Scott.

Scott argues Republicans did not do a good job criticizing Warnock as Democrats characterized Walker in a very negative light. Scott says he can work with Georgia’s senators on issues like agriculture but adds the Republican majority House will be ready to respond to Democratic efforts coming from the Senate.

“I promise you this: we’re going to stop it in the House,” said Scott.

Senator Warnock will take a renewed oath of office with the rest of his colleagues next month. Swearing in day for the 118th Congress is slated for January 3.

