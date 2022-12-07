Who's Hiring?
Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Following a series of pre-trial hearings and conferences, the trial for Alexis Nichole Avila, 18, originally scheduled for December 21, 2022, has been moved to April 14, 2023.

The motion of continuance, a formal request to move a trial or court hearing to a later date, was made on December 2 and rescheduled for April 21 a few days later. The reason(s) for the motion is not known at this time.

Avila is accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster behind a mall in Hobbs, New Mexico. She was arraigned in a Lea County Courtroom where she pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Avila is currently under house arrest. She can not leave her house under any circumstance other than to go to school, a job, medical or psychological counseling, or to church if her family is also attending.

The infant was in the dumpster for about six hours before being found. The infant is currently in the care of the New Mexico Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

