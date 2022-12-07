Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘The square is more vibrant’: Renovations on downtown Canyon to begin

Downtown Canyon, TX
Downtown Canyon, TX(KFDA)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Canyon will soon start revamping downtown due to the “Canyon Downtown Master Plan” getting approved.

“With a plan, we can set a place that we want to end up, and that place we want to end up is a city that people are proud to live in, and a square that’s vibrant; a square that’s hopping,” says assistant city manager of Canyon Jon Behrens.

Behrens says this process will not happen over night.

“Even today, the square is more vibrant than it was five years ago. It’s more vibrant than it was 10 years ago. Part of that is because of the restaurants and the businesses that we have there, and we want to continue that growth,” says Behrens.

Part of the the master plan includes adding a restroom, public park, police station, and renovating roads, side walks, and commercial and retail spaces.

“Growing up here downtown was not like this. For it to be revamped, have all the facades redone and just to have a place for people to come and hang out day and night, I think it would be amazing for our community and our economy,” says Chris Matthews, owner of Weathered Elements in Canyon.

Residents and visitors of Canyon can expect to see change in the next two years starting with a public restroom.

“For the change to start taking place that fast is awesome for the long game that it is,” says Matthews.

If the City of Canyon were to proceed with all of the projects in the master plan, it is estimated to cost $56 million. The city plans on working this into the budget and applying for grants.

“We want Canyon to be a place of visitors to continue to come and say that’s a place that’s got it going on,” says Behrens.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue...
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school

Latest News

Amarillo Public Library
Holiday skits are back at the downtown library
Police said two Clovis High School students were arrested for carrying guns on school property.
Police: 2 students arrested for carrying guns on school property in Clovis
Lone Star Ballet
Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster