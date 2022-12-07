‘The square is more vibrant’: Renovations on downtown Canyon to begin

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Canyon will soon start revamping downtown due to the “Canyon Downtown Master Plan” getting approved.

“With a plan, we can set a place that we want to end up, and that place we want to end up is a city that people are proud to live in, and a square that’s vibrant; a square that’s hopping,” says assistant city manager of Canyon Jon Behrens.

Behrens says this process will not happen over night.

“Even today, the square is more vibrant than it was five years ago. It’s more vibrant than it was 10 years ago. Part of that is because of the restaurants and the businesses that we have there, and we want to continue that growth,” says Behrens.

Part of the the master plan includes adding a restroom, public park, police station, and renovating roads, side walks, and commercial and retail spaces.

“Growing up here downtown was not like this. For it to be revamped, have all the facades redone and just to have a place for people to come and hang out day and night, I think it would be amazing for our community and our economy,” says Chris Matthews, owner of Weathered Elements in Canyon.

Residents and visitors of Canyon can expect to see change in the next two years starting with a public restroom.

“For the change to start taking place that fast is awesome for the long game that it is,” says Matthews.

If the City of Canyon were to proceed with all of the projects in the master plan, it is estimated to cost $56 million. The city plans on working this into the budget and applying for grants.

“We want Canyon to be a place of visitors to continue to come and say that’s a place that’s got it going on,” says Behrens.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.