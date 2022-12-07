Scattered Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Showers for some on Wednesday. The next storm system will approach the Panhandle from the southwest on Wednesday. Rain chances are low early in the day but rise through the afternoon. The highest chance for rain will be south of I-40 and across the southeastern part of the Panhandle. Some thunder is possible in a few spots. The system move past the area by early Thursday and temperatures go up and down through the weekend, before some much cooler air arrives for the middle of next week.

