AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall dropped their rematch with the Coronado Mustangs 55-39 after losing to the team three weeks ago in Lubbock.

Avri Burk led the Raiders in scoring with 10 while Cooper shined for the Mustangs with 25. The Lady Raiders next game will be this Friday at home against Borger.

