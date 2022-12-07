Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Police: 76-year-old man burned, beaten, robbed by caretaker

Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her...
Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her care, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(OPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana woman is behind bars after police say she beat and burned a 76-year-old man who was in her care then stole his car, WVUE reports.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, 46-year-old Misty Pabst, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette and demanded his car keys.

The incident happened Monday in the 7300 block of West Roadway Street, police say.

The victim reportedly told police he lost consciousness, and when he woke up, his 2016 Kia Soul and cell phone were missing.

Pabst was booked on two counts of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school
Amarillo Police Department are working on a multiple vehicle accident near Canyon Drive.
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
Amarillo police have arrested three men and are facing charges for solicitation of a minor...
Amarillo Police: 3 facing charges for solicitation of a minor after reverse online sting operation
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue...
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job

Latest News

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. A federal judge in...
State judge places hold on Oregon’s gun law, state to appeal
FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
‘Unacceptable’: EPA head says of West Virginia water issues
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home