Police: 2 students arrested for carrying guns on school property in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police said two Clovis High School students were arrested for carrying guns on school property.

Clovis Police Department said Monday around 1:00 p.m., officers were called to the high school about a student who received a Snapchat video.

The video showed two juvenile males walking along the side of the high school. In the video, one of the juveniles opened his jacket to reveal a handle of a sawed-off shotgun and then revealed a handle of a pistol on his waistband.

Law enforcement and school staff identified the juveniles in the video.

During the initial reporting of the video, school staff and officers weren’t able to verify when the video was recorded and if it was on school property.

On Tuesday, Clovis school officials provided police with a security video taken at 11:39 a.m. on Monday that showed the two juveniles in the Snapchat video walking along the east side of the Clovis High School.

Police obtained warrants for the two students for unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises.

The juveniles have been located and are currently at the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center.

