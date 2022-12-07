Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet is selling nutcrackers today at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

This is in conjunction with its weekend shows of the same name.

Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Lone Star Ballet Guild and will provide scholarships for dancers.

Lone Star Ballet Guild President Karen Correa explains how popular the holiday item is.

“Last year we sold probably 98 percent of our merchandise. We almost had nothing left on Sunday. We’ve been moving in here since last Friday so it definitely takes days to get from boxes to this,” Correa said.

You can purchase a nutcracker until 10:00 p.m. tonight or at the shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To purchase a ticket to the show, click here.

