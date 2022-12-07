Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center

Lone Star Ballet
Lone Star Ballet(Lone Star Ballet)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet is selling nutcrackers today at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

This is in conjunction with its weekend shows of the same name.

Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Lone Star Ballet Guild and will provide scholarships for dancers.

Lone Star Ballet Guild President Karen Correa explains how popular the holiday item is.

“Last year we sold probably 98 percent of our merchandise. We almost had nothing left on Sunday. We’ve been moving in here since last Friday so it definitely takes days to get from boxes to this,” Correa said.

You can purchase a nutcracker until 10:00 p.m. tonight or at the shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To purchase a ticket to the show, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue...
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school

Latest News

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
The city of Amarillo is reporting today active COVID cases in Potter and Randall counties stand...
COVID-19 active cases are almost 1,200 in Amarillo
The Amarillo Civic Center has temporarily closed sections due to a failed original cast iron...
Amarillo Civic Center closing sections due to sewer line failure
Abbott today ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued...
Gov. Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok