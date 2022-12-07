Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Lidl recalls advent calendar due to salmonella

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.
Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The grocery chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of one of its candy calendars due to possible salmonella contamination.

The 8.4-ounce packages of Favorina advent calendars say “premium chocolate with a creamy filling” on the front.

The affected units were available at Lidl locations between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5, and have a use-by year of 2023.

All units have been removed from store shelves.

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.

The company found the issue during routine testing and said it has not gotten any reports of illnesses linked to the product.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children and the elderly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue...
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

Latest News

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
90-year-old great-grandmother to graduate after starting classes 70 years ago
Two Moore County, N.C., residents discuss the difficulties presented by a lengthy power outage.
Residents share how they're dealing with lengthy power outage
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Health officials say this year's flu shot appears to stand up to the strains that are...
Fewer people are getting the flu shot this year