Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Lamesa man charged with enticement of a minor

Osbaldo Moreno, 21, is currently awaiting trial on charges of enticement of a minor and...
Osbaldo Moreno, 21, is currently awaiting trial on charges of enticement of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor after being accused of carrying out a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl, identified in reports as Jane Doe.(Dawson County Jail)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Osbaldo Moreno, 21, is currently awaiting trial on charges of enticement of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor after being accused of carrying out a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives with the Lamesa Police Department received a report on October 28, 2022, in which Moreno was apparently bragging to his co-workers that on multiple occasions, he engaged in sexual intercourse with the teen in his workplace bathroom and parking lot. According to the report, Moreno said he was dating the teen, who he claimed was 19 years old.

During an interview with investigators that same day, Moreno said he was not in a relationship but that he does communicate with the teen on a regular basis. He claimed that they met in high school and that she wouldn’t “leave him alone.” He then admitted that he was caught having sex with the teen at a public park around the same time last year, according to the report.

The report states that Moreno consented to a search of his cell phone where investigators found numerous explicit photographs and videos of the teen. He told officers that he was keeping copies of the photos and videos on a second phone at his grandmother’s house, who he said was aware of the photos and videos. Moreno also admitted that he had been sexually active with the teen within the past week.

According to the report, investigators found approximately 100 photographs and five videos on Moreno’s phone of an individual who is “clearly a prepubescent child.” Investigators were also able to acquire the second phone where they found a further 50 photographs and four videos of the teen along with numerous text messages on both phones that were sexual in nature.

Moreno had been arrested twice previous to this incident. Once on October 4, 2021, for sexual assault of a child and again on February 6, 2022, for aggravated sexual assault of a child, second and first-degree felonies respectively. Both charges are currently pending state prosecution.

Moreno is not currently in custody.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue...
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

The Amarillo Civic Center has temporarily closed sections due to a failed original cast iron...
Amarillo Civic Center closing sections due to sewer line failure
Amarillo College
Amarillo College 1 of 3 colleges to receive Texas Pathways RODEO award
Lone Star Ballet
Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Students find secret recording device in Seagraves’ locker room
Downtown Canyon, TX
‘The square is more vibrant’: Renovations on downtown Canyon to begin