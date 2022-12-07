Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

KCBD Investigates: Students find secret recording device in Seagraves’ locker room

Joshua Goen, 43
Joshua Goen, 43(Gaines County Sheriff's Office)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 8th-grade student identified a recording device found in the Seagraves visiting team’s locker room, according to Hale Center ISD Superintendent Steven Pyburn.

Pyburn said on November 15, the Hale Center ISD girls’ basketball team was playing at Seagraves ISD. When they entered, they saw something that resembled a phone charger.

“Luckily, the girls set down a speaker in front of the device that blocked the view of the girls changing,” Pyburn said.

One of the last girls to leave the locker room thought the device was a phone charger that belonged to her teammate, so she brought it on the bus.

Pyburn said none of the girls on the team claimed it, so it was left on the bus. He said the next day, an 8th grader who was on a field trip recognized that it was not a phone charger, but a recording device.

That student turned it in to Hale Center ISD’s Dean of Students, Tyson Jones, who then turned it over to the county’s School Resource Officer Colby Neil.

According to the arrest warrant, during the investigation, Seagraves security video was reviewed. The video shows on Nov. 15, 2022, Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Neil Goen enters the locker room from the hall but is not seen leaving. Shortly after the same camera shows the Hale Center girls’ basketball team arrive and enter the same locker room.

A search warrant was executed on the device and found videos that showed the locker room, a changing area with an expectation of privacy. The first video shows an empty locker room. The second video shows the Hale Center girls entering the locker room. The third video is interrupted by the device being unplugged.

A further search of the SD card by search warrant shows multiple other videos including a video showing Goen. Goen was positively identified by an FBI agent.

The arrest warrant states the recording device was placed in a changing room with the intent to record people without their consent.

“It is my understanding that this investigation is ongoing. I would personally thank Tyson Jones and Officer Colby Neil for always protecting our students,” Pyburn said.

On Monday, December 6, Seagraves ISD’s Superintendent Joshua Goen was arrested and charged with invasive visual recording.

He remains in the Gaines County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

This is a multi-agency investigation including the FBI, Homeland Security, Hale County Sheriff’s Office, Gaines’ County Sheriff’s Office, and the Seagraves Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue...
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school

Latest News

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
The city of Amarillo is reporting today active COVID cases in Potter and Randall counties stand...
COVID-19 active cases are almost 1,200 in Amarillo
Amarillo’s issues with new software preventing the payment of city bills for water and sewer...
City of Amarillo billing still down for water, sewer online payments
Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy employees, contractors raise more than $665,000 for United Way
Police said two Clovis High School students were arrested for carrying guns on school property.
Police: 2 students arrested for carrying guns on school property in Clovis