Holiday skits are back at the downtown library

Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Public Library(Amarillo Public Library Facebook)
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To continue a long-running tradition, holiday skits are back at the Amarillo Public Library.

The last couple of years, holiday skits have been virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the library is happy to announce that holiday skits will be in person at the Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th St.

“There is no substitute for that recognition of being seen and that human contact and so we’re just really excited to have our skits back in person again to see those families back in the library to see the kids excited to hear stories,” said Stacy Clopton, coordinator of public relations, Amarillo Public Library.

The holiday skits will kick off next week from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, Monday through Thursday, at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This event is free to the public, giving everyone an opportunity to hear a story and see a skit from Santa.

