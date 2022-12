AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Whitefaces went on the road to face the Caprock Longhorns on Tuesday night and came away with the 69-58 win.

Diego Lewis led the Longhorns in scoring with 16 points followed by Robledo with 12 and Gonzales with 11. For the Whitefaces, Kenyon Loftis and Tyi Dugue each posted 13 points in the victory.

