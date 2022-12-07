Dumas Education and Social Ministries pantry relies on ‘Together We Can’ to help feed families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Education and Social Ministries pantry went from feeding 100 families to feeding around 2,500 families during the pandemic.

The pantry is still serving an elevated amount of clients now.

Your donation to the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive will serve these families in the Panhandle.

“It helps us absolutely directly so the High Plains Food Bank gets this food in and then they disperse it out to us,” said Kalina Hill with Dumas Education and Social Ministries. “We couldn’t operate the way we operate if we didn’t have the support of the High Plains Food Bank. A large portion of our food comes from them. We just wouldn’t be able to function without them.”

This year, supply shortages and inflation have caused an increased need for the pantry.

“It’s important to donate to the ‘Together We Can’ Food Drive because this is how we take care of our neighbors,” said Hill. “I think the people of the Panhandle do a great job of taking care of their neighbors and this is one more way they can do that.”

The pantry relies on the community and volunteers to support their neighbors in need.

“I think that when you’re a part of a community you want everybody in your community to thrive,” said Hill. “It makes me feel good to know that our community cares for its own.”

Today the food bank is asking for canned meals and soups, you can donate at the United Market Street on Georgia from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

To donate to the ‘Together We Can’ Holiday Food and Fund Drive, click here.

You can also donate with a United scan tag when checking out at any United Market Street or Amigos store.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.