COVID-19 active cases are almost 1,200 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is reporting today active COVID cases in Potter and Randall counties stand at almost 1,200 for the first time in months.

Active cases reported by the Public Health Department had hovered between 400 and 500 for much of October and November.

Deaths from the disease had also been stable for almost two months but jumped by two today to 1,312.

