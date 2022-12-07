Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

COVID-19 active cases are almost 1,200 in Amarillo

The city of Amarillo is reporting today active COVID cases in Potter and Randall counties stand...
The city of Amarillo is reporting today active COVID cases in Potter and Randall counties stand at almost 1,200 for the first time in months.(PRNewswire)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is reporting today active COVID cases in Potter and Randall counties stand at almost 1,200 for the first time in months.

Active cases reported by the Public Health Department had hovered between 400 and 500 for much of October and November.

Deaths from the disease had also been stable for almost two months but jumped by two today to 1,312.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue...
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of...
AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo man pleads guilty to use of weapon of mass destruction after threatening to blow up high school

Latest News

Lone Star Ballet
Lone Star Ballet selling nutcrackers today at Amarillo Civic Center
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
The Amarillo Civic Center has temporarily closed sections due to a failed original cast iron...
Amarillo Civic Center closing sections due to sewer line failure
Abbott today ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued...
Gov. Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok