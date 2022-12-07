Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo billing still down for water, sewer online payments

Amarillo’s issues with new software preventing the payment of city bills for water and sewer...
Amarillo’s issues with new software preventing the payment of city bills for water and sewer online or by phone continue with no end in sight.
By Kevin Welch
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s issues with new software preventing the payment of city bills for water and sewer online or by phone continue with no end in sight.

They are also preventing drafting to pay bills directly from bank accounts and credit cards.

Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said city and contractor workers continue to try to fix the problem.

She emphasized no services will be ended or late fees charged until the system is working, but there is no timeline for when that will happen.

The system was supposed to be down two days for upgrades, but it has already been down six.

For water maintenance issues, call (806) 378-6828 and to start a new service, call (806) 378-3030.

