Bushland girls and boys pick up wins at home against Dumas and Stratford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday night. The girls team took down Dumas 53-35 while the boys beat Stratford 66-41.

Emma Troxell (14 points) and Charley Spinks (10 points) led the way for the Lady Falcons. Meanwhile, on the boy’s side, Cole Purcell, Noah Krause, and Grant Whaley powered the offense to victory. Lady Demon Kamryn Cox and Stratford Elk Luke Braden led the way on the losing sides.

